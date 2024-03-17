45th annual Flyers Charities Carnival packs family fun and a Ferris wheel into Wells Fargo Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Wells Fargo Center was transformed into a family fun zone for the 45th annual Flyers Charities Carnival on Sunday.

The ice rink was covered with a giant rubber mat so people could walk on it and enjoy rides like an indoor Ferris wheel.

"I was really shocked about that," Tanae Smith of Wilmington, Delaware, said. "I was like, how can a Ferris wheel, you know, fit in here? But that's actually pretty cool."

Smith and her two daughters, ages 3 and 5, were among hundreds of people who came out for the event.

Among the carnival favorites were a merry-go-round, skee ball games and water gun battles. Fans even got autographs from Flyers players like Rasmus Ristolainen.

The carnival is the largest fundraiser for Flyers Charities, which supports families battling cancer. The nonprofit also works to expand youth access to hockey.

Gritty even made an appearance in his St. Patrick's Day best.

gold is nice but friendship is 4ever pic.twitter.com/dmPoHsjTOe — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) March 17, 2024

"I think it's really good that this event is for the kids and also helps the kids as well," Smith said.