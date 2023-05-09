Watch CBS News
$400K worth of cocaine found on plane at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over 12 pounds of cocaine on a flight from Jamaica at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday. Officers discovered five bricks of cocaine inside a drawstring bag during a search on a flight that arrived from Montego Bay.

The cocaine has a street value of about $400,000. 

The cocaine was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations Philadelphia for further criminal investigation.

U.S. Customs and Boarder Protection

"Customs and Border Protection officers conduct aircraft hold inspections of international flights every day, so this cocaine seizure is both rewarding and concerning for us," Rene Ortega, Acting Area Port Director for CBP's Area Port of Philadelphia, said. 

Ortega adds, "It validates that transnational criminal organizations may be focusing on importing narcotics through Philadelphia again, and it is further proof that our continued diligence is essential and necessary to help protect our communities."  

No arrests have been made.  

