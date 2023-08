4-year-old shoots self in head in Trenton, NJ: police

4-year-old shoots self in head in Trenton, NJ: police

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A 4-year-old boy suffered a graze wound after shooting himself in the head Tuesday, acording to police.

It happened before 11 a.m. in a home along Phillips Avenue.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Several other children and an adult were inside the home when the shooting happened.