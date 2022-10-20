4 West Philly schools dismissed following lockdown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four schools in West Philadelphia were dismissed on time after being placed on lockdown due to gun violence in the area. Police say the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Markoe Street.

The 38-year-old victim was shot twice and taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in critical condition. Police say a man was walking down the street when he was grazed by a bullet in the head and shot in the shoulder.

But, Eyewitness News cameras saw at least two shots fired into the windshield of a Jeep at the scene, sources say there was blood inside.

Police also surrounded an empty school bus a block away. CBS3 is told the doors were left open and the shooter ran inside to try and hide.

He managed to get away but a gun was recovered inside the bus.

The following schools were placed on lockdown for about an hour and a half Thursday during the police investigation; Blankenberg Elementary, Middle Years Alternative Middle School, Parkway West High School, and Alain Locke School.

"Just sad," Shirley Tilghman said. "You can't send your children to school. You can't go to church. You got to look over your shoulder the whole time that you're out. You're paranoid in your own home. It makes no sense."

The shooting did not occur at any of these schools, it happened in the area of them.