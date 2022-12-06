Watch CBS News
4 suspects wanted in Mayfair home invasion: police

4 men kick in home's door, hold resident at gunpoint: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a home invasion overnight in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood. Police say four men kicked in the back door of a home on the 3200 block of Saint Vincent Street overnight Tuesday. 

They say one of the men had a gun and tied up a victim. 

No one was injured, but $700 and a phone were stolen. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on December 6, 2022 / 1:37 PM

