4 suspects wanted in Mayfair home invasion: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a home invasion overnight in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood. Police say four men kicked in the back door of a home on the 3200 block of Saint Vincent Street overnight Tuesday.
They say one of the men had a gun and tied up a victim.
No one was injured, but $700 and a phone were stolen.
No arrests have been made.
