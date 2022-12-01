Watch CBS News
4 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Delaware

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Four people were killed in a head-on, wrong-way crash on Interstate 495 in Delaware Wednesday night, police say.

Delaware State Police said a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-495 near Route 13 around 11:30 p.m. The truck collided with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma in the left lane.

The driver of the Ford, a 48-year-old man from Elkton, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver of the Toyota, a 41-year-old woman from Philadelphia. There were two passengers in the Toyota, and they were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The crash closed the highway between Interstate 95 and Route 13 overnight while the crash was investigated. The road has since reopened.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 11:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

