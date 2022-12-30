Watch CBS News
4 people, including Philadelphia officer, hospitalized in crash

4 victims at hospitals following crash in Olney Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four people, including a Philadelphia police officer, were taken to hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in the city's Olney neighborhood.

Police say the crash happened on North 5th Street near West Rockland Street around 5:30 a.m. The scene is not far from Roosevelt Boulevard.

The officer involved in the crash was taken to Temple University Hospital. The other victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center.

We're working to learn more about everyone's condition and what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

