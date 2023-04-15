4 people dead, 1 arrested after crash on I-76 West

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four people died and a 31-year-old was arrested after a crash on I-76 early Saturday morning, police say.

Victor Spizzirr, 31, faces charges including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.

Pennsylvania State Police say troopers arrived at I-76 westbound on reports of a two-car crash involving people trapped and injuries. Troopers found out one car was swerving across lanes and hit a car.

The four people in the car that was hit were pronounced dead on the scene and officials say the driver of the car that was swerving was identified as Spizzirr.

They say after the crash the first car spun and rolled over many times before stopping on the off-ramp of I-76 West to U.S. Route 1 [Roosevelt Boulevard Northbound]. After getting hit from the rear, the second car ended up moving forward into a bridge pillar.

Spizzirr was taken to Temple University Hospital and is expected to be OK.