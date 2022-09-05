Local union members celebrate 35th annual Tri-State-Labor Day Parade
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Local union members marked Labor Day with a parade on Monday. The 35th annual Tri-State Labor Day Parade wrapped up before noon.
Union members marched down Columbus Boulevard to Penn's Landing. The parade included floats and, of course, music.
It kicks off a day of AFL-CIO family celebrations.
Labor leaders say it's been a good year for the American worker.
"It's our time to organize," a union member said. "You see Starbucks. You see Amazon. Folks are stepping up."
Monday afternoon, there will be food, kids' activities, and a performance by the Urban Gorilla Orchestra.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.