Local union members celebrate 35th annual Tri-State-Labor Day Parade

35th Labor Day Parade in Philadelphia with local union members celebrating

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Local union members marked Labor Day with a parade on Monday. The 35th annual Tri-State Labor Day Parade wrapped up before noon.

Union members marched down Columbus Boulevard to Penn's Landing. The parade included floats and, of course, music.

It kicks off a day of AFL-CIO family celebrations.

Labor leaders say it's been a good year for the American worker.

"It's our time to organize," a union member said. "You see Starbucks. You see Amazon. Folks are stepping up."

Monday afternoon, there will be food, kids' activities, and a performance by the Urban Gorilla Orchestra.