Watch CBS News
Local News

Local union members celebrate 35th annual Tri-State-Labor Day Parade

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

35th Labor Day Parade in Philadelphia with local union members celebrating
Local union members celebrate 35th annual Tri-State-Labor Day Parade 00:46

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Local union members marked Labor Day with a parade on Monday. The 35th annual Tri-State Labor Day Parade wrapped up before noon.

Union members marched down Columbus Boulevard to Penn's Landing. The parade included floats and, of course, music.

It kicks off a day of AFL-CIO family celebrations.

Labor leaders say it's been a good year for the American worker.

"It's our time to organize," a union member said. "You see Starbucks. You see Amazon. Folks are stepping up."

Monday afternoon, there will be food, kids' activities, and a performance by the Urban Gorilla Orchestra.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 12:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.