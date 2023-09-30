Watch CBS News
One dead following shooting after car crash in Harrowgate: police

By Taleisha Newbiel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man died following a shooting after a car crash in Philadelphia's Harrowgate neighborhood Friday night, police said.

The 24-year-old man was taken to Temple Hospital by police and they said he was pronounced dead at 8 p.m.

Officials said the 24-year-old struck a car near 3300 Emerald Street and the driver of the car that was hit got out of the car and shot the 24-year-old twice in the back. They said the 24-year-old hit a parked car and got out of the car then collapsed after running up the street.

At this time, no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

First published on September 29, 2023 / 10:23 PM

