One dead following shooting after car crash in Harrowgate: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man died following a shooting after a car crash in Philadelphia's Harrowgate neighborhood Friday night, police said.

The 24-year-old man was taken to Temple Hospital by police and they said he was pronounced dead at 8 p.m.

Officials said the 24-year-old struck a car near 3300 Emerald Street and the driver of the car that was hit got out of the car and shot the 24-year-old twice in the back. They said the 24-year-old hit a parked car and got out of the car then collapsed after running up the street.

At this time, no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.