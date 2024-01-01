32nd Annual Atlantic City Polar Bear Plunge challenges people to take a quick dip for a good cause

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Polar bear plunges took place Monday across the Delaware Valley. One down the shore in Atlantic City is keeping the tradition going all for a good cause.

You might not think Jan. 1 in Atlantic City is the perfect beach day, however, it is the perfect day to do good, even if that means taking a quick dip in the water.

"This year's a little chilly. So I'm going to warm up with a margarita," Elizabeth Chiola said.

Chiola is braving the 45-degree ocean for the sixth New Year's Day.

"I do it for Gilda's Club, which I hold near and dear to my heart – the cancer organization. I am a survivor," she told CBS Philadelphia.

This cancer survivor is leading the masses on the beach for the 32nd Annual Atlantic City Polar Bear Plunge. The event fundraisers for Cancer Support Community New Jersey at Gilda's Club.

"Support groups are the core of our organization, but we also offer healthy lifestyle programs. We offer seminars, Lunch and Learns," said Eileen Dillon, who is the CEO of Cancer Support Community New Jersey at Gilda's Club. "All the monies that are raised here today go directly to our programming."

From land sharks to literal polar bears and even some Margaritaville action, the beach quickly filled up with people.

"This is wonderful. It does your heart good right there," Michael Kahlenberg said.

Kahlenberg, an 83-year-old who ran and grew the tradition for years, is heading in with his longtime friend, Joe Monaghan.

For these two, and so many others here, braving the frigid Atlantic is personal.

As the clock struck noon, hundreds ran into the ocean taking the waves and cancer, head on.

Event organizers said nearly 250 people took the plunge. Over the last five years, more than $50,000 has been raised, they said.