3 teens are shot during separate incidents at Airbnb parties in Philadelphia, police say

3 teenagers are shot during 2 separate incidents at Airbnb parties in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating after three teenagers were shot during separate incidents at Airbnb properties in Philadelphia.

The first shooting happened on the 200 block of Amber Street in Kensington around 10 p.m. Monday night.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The second shooting happened just before midnight Monday night at a short-term rental property on the 1700 block of North 29th Street.

Police say up to 40 teenagers were inside and outside of the home.

When officers were dispersing the crowd they found a 13-year-old girl around the corner from the party shot in the buttocks. She was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and is expected to be okay.

An 18-year-old man was found shot in the leg twice, according to police. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle. His condition is unknown.

Neighbors tell CBS News Philadelphia they've made several complaints to city officials and police about the properties, but nothing has happened.