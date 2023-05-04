3 suspects accused of vandalizing school buses in Salem County: police
PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police are looking for three people they say vandalized a school and several school buses in Salem County. Authorities released surveillance video of the suspects.
They say Monday around 9:30 p.m. three males spray-painted the walls at Arthur P Schalick High School.
Eight Pittsgrove Township school buses were also spray-painted.
If you recognize the people in the video, you're asked to contact New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station.
