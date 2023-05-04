Watch CBS News
3 suspects accused of vandalizing school buses in Salem County: police

PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police are looking for three people they say vandalized a school and several school buses in Salem County. Authorities released surveillance video of the suspects.

They say Monday around 9:30 p.m. three males spray-painted the walls at Arthur P Schalick High School.

Eight Pittsgrove Township school buses were also spray-painted.

If you recognize the people in the video, you're asked to contact New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 8:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

