3 South Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing, 87 nationwide

Digital Brief: Feb. 1, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Bed Bath & Beyond stores in South Jersey are closing as the company struggles and may file for bankruptcy.

The South Jersey stores closing are:

190 Hamilton Commons, Mays Landing, NJ 08330

8 Centerton Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

1765 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, NJ 08096

Nationwide, a total of 87 Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closed. There are 36 closures in New Jersey.

Experts told CBS MoneyWatch Bed Bath & Beyond struggled to adapt to online retail, had lackluster company-owned brands and made financial missteps.

GlobalData analyst Neil Saunders said the chain's stores were "rather messy and lack basic merchandising discipline."

The full list of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures is here.

The company said Harmon drugstores and five Buybuy Baby stores will also close.