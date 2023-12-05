$5K reward available for arrest after 3 puppies dumped in freezing cold NJ woods

PITTSGROVE, N.J. (CBS) -- A $5,000 reward is available for information on the person or people who abandoned three puppies in the woods in a South Jersey town last week.

The dogs were found at the end of Eppinger Avenue in Pittsgrove Township, Salem County on the freezing afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 29.

New Jersey State Police are still looking for leads after the puppies were left in a basket, without any food or water.

One of the three dogs was no longer living. A Good Samaritan found the pups and the other two were taken to a local veterinary hospital.

***PLEASE SHARE*** New Jersey State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance Identifying Individual or Individuals Who... Posted by New Jersey State Police on Friday, December 1, 2023

PETA's reward is for information leading to an arrest and conviction on cruelty charges in the case.

The surviving puppies are now named Wanda and Cosmo. PETA says they're at South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter receiving care.

PETA says coming forward with information is crucial in case the person who abandoned the dogs has other animals.

"Someone dumped these puppies in the woods, one died, and the others were left to freeze or starve to death," PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O'Brien said in a statement. "If there are more animals in this person's custody, they could be in grave danger, and PETA urges anyone with information to come forward."

Anyone with information should contact Trooper Wright at NJSP's Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101.