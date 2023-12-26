Watch CBS News
3 people hospitalized after crash on North Broad Street

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A two-vehicle crash in northwest Philadelphia early Tuesday morning sent three people to the hospital, one with what first responders consider life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of North Broad Street and West Grange Avenue, not far from the Fern Rock Transportation Center. Officials with the Philadelphia Fire Department said three people had to be extracted from the violent crash, all of whom were taken to Einstein Hospital for treatment.

According to Philadelphia Fire, two of the victims that were in one car are in stable condition, and the driver of the other vehicle is in unstable condition and suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries.

Along with the fire department Philadelphia Police, medics and the crash division responded to the scene.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

First published on December 26, 2023 / 5:19 AM EST

