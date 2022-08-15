3 more Philadelphia public pools closing for summer on Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a sign that summer is sadly winding down. More Philadelphia public pools are closing. The pools located at the Athletic Recreation Center, Feltonville Recreation Center and Jacobs Playground will close Monday.

Ten more pools will close by the end of the week.

Three locations will stay open until Labor Day, they are Penrose Playground, Samuel Recreation Center and Francisville Playground.

The city opened 50 of its 65 public pools this summer due to a shortage of lifeguards.