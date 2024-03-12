3 injured in North Philadelphia shooting: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia injured three men, leaving one critically injured Tuesday afternoon, according to Philadelphia police.

The shooting happened outside on the 2400 block of West Berks Street at around 1:15 p.m., police said.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 26-year-old man was shot twice in the arm. Both men are recovering at Temple University Hospital, police said.

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital after he was shot three times in the arm and once in the back.

No weapons were recovered and all three men involved are being held for investigation, police said.