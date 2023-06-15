3 generations of South Jersey family collectively serve more than 100 years fighting forest fires

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Collectively, for more than 100 years, a South Jersey family has worked in the Forest Fire Service. Their passion is keeping you safe.

It's the first time in quite a while that the New Jersey Forest Fire Service can take a breather after rain in the area helped lessen the dry conditions sparking wildfires.

In the driver's seat is Section Forest Fire Warden John Earlin, Sr. He's been out on the frontlines for 34 years and is often joined by who is sitting in the passenger seat – his son, John Earlin, Jr.

"We can feed off each other and we always kind of know what the next plan is," Earlin Jr. said.

Since he was little, Earlin Jr. wanted to follow in his dad's footsteps and last year, he also became a section forest fire warden.

The two fought their first big fire together – the Mullica River wildfire -- Father's Day 2022.

"We were scheduled to have chicken parm at my house but we ended up out in the middle of the Wharton track, fighting fires. So, I think it turned out pretty good," Earlin Jr. said.

As the saying goes: like father, like son.

"It was nice when I was the boss but then when I retired, it was very hard to keep my mouth shut," said Walter Earlin, Earlin Sr.'s dad.

"I can remember being in third grade, and they went around the room and said, "What do you want to do as a career?" And I always said I was going to take over for my father," Earlin Sr. said.

The now 82-year-old held the same job as his son, in the same section. Together, they fought forest fires across the state and even out west.

Although retired, Walter still comes out to help his son and grandson, like putting out traffic signs and cones, while they're on the frontlines.

It's all in the family.

"We enjoy being together on fires when we can be," Walter said. "It's a lot of fun on most of them. It's just the way it should be."