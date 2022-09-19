3 firefighters injured battling 2-alarm house fire in Nazareth
NAZARETH, Pa. (CBS) -- Three firefighters were hurt battling a two-alarm blaze Sunday night in Northampton County. The house fire is located on Hemlock Lane in Nazareth.
CBS3 has been told the firefighters' injuries are not serious and they should recover. It took about an hour to get the blaze under control.
No other injuries were reported.
