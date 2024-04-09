3-alarm fire in Hamilton Township engulfs about 20 units at a storage facility

Neighbors describe the chaos of 3-alarm fire in Hamilton Township, New Jersey

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A three-alarm fire engulfed about 20 units at a storage facility Tuesday in Hamilton Township.

The fire began around 11:30 a.m. at Public Storage off Quaker Bridge Road.

No one was injured, according to the Hamilton Township fire chief.

Patricia Dorn lives across the street, and she said just before she saw the flames, she heard a loud boom.

A three-alarm fire engulfs a Hamilton Township storage facility. Today at 5:30 pm @CBSPhiladelphia, you’ll hear from neighbors who described the frightening moments seeing these flames. pic.twitter.com/D4IiSylJJG — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) April 9, 2024

"It was extremely upsetting, nerve-wracking," Dorn said. "I'm just so grateful for the fire department, how quickly they responded and for everyone else who came."

Terry Ann Cain, who also lives across the street from the storage facility, said the fire was especially frightening because her house burned down six years ago.

"It was kind of like reliving, like going through your mind, like what's going to happen," Cain said. "Everyone seemed to be jumping in, helping, [and] carrying the hoses to get it done. It was amazing watching everybody work together."

According to the fire marshal, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.