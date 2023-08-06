Watch CBS News
Final preparations underway for Philadelphia's 2nd Street Festival in Northern Liberties

By Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

2nd Street Festival returning to Northern Liberties Sunday
2nd Street Festival returning to Northern Liberties Sunday 00:46

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A party that stretches several blocks of Northern Liberties kicks off in just a few hours and the final preparations are underway Sunday for Philadelphia's 2nd Street Festival.

This is one of the biggest street festivals in Philly and this year will be no different. The event will feature nearly 200 vendors, including 22 food trucks, 55 local artists and more than 100 shopping vendors. There will also be more than a dozen beer gardens and 10 hours of live music.

Final preparations underway for 2nd Street Festival in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties 02:56

The event spans more than six blocks from Girard Avenue to nearly Spring Garden Street.

The roadway has already been shut down on 2nd Street for the summer event so make sure to plan a detour if you travel through that corridor. 

"It's generally a daytime event and it gives people something to do that don't go down to the beach," said Owen Kamihira, owner of El Camino and one of the festival organizers.

The 2nd street festival starts at noon Sunday and doesn't end until 10 p.m. It's free for everyone to attend, but just be prepared to pay for food and drinks as you go.

