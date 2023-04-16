26th annual Gift of Life Donor Dash held at Philadelphia Art Museum

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Gift of Life Donor Dash was held Sunday morning at the Philadelphia Art Museum.

The event is important to not just transplant recipients and donors, but their families as well

"Organ donation is just such a gift," Donna Mains said.

On Sunday morning, 10,000 runners and walkers stepped off for the Gift of Life's Donor Dash.

Among them was the family of Gavin Zaun, who donated his organs after he died at 23 years old from complications with diabetes.

"Honored his wishes to be an organ donor and it was such a gift to so many people that he helped," Mains said.

Markita Lewis also donated her son's organs and came out to support those who supported her.

"He was able to save three lives and I'm just so blessed every year to come out and watch his heart recipient run in his memory and keep Marquis' legacy alive," Lewis said.

Participants were able to do a 10K or 5K run, or a 3K walk.

And as these walkers made their way down Kelly Drive, we learned there are some 5,000 in the Philly area that are waiting for their tissue and organ donations.

"On average, 17 people die each day in this country because they have not received a life saving transplant," Jay Weinstock, of the Gift of Life, said.

Gift of Life has coordinated 58,000 organ transplants and 2 million tissue transplants since 1974.

For those who've lost a loved one and those who've received organs, they says it's about having hope that life will go on.

"We wouldn't be here unless it was for the generosity of strangers deciding to be organ donors," Beatriz Foster.

"When you lose someone you have hope, but where is that hope at? When you can actually give a life to another person and impact that whole family and friends and community, it's just really energizing," Shelly Ilgenfritz said.

It was the 26th year for the Donor Dash.