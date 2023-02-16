24-hour Philadelphia gas station blares opera music

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You probably won't want to stay long at this Germantown gas station - unless you're an opera fan.

The Speedway on Chelten Avenue has been blaring opera music around the clock.

Their speakers outside the 24-hour station are blaring the classical music nonstop.

The gas station won't comment on the exact reason why, but we have seen other businesses use this tactic before, as a way to deter loitering.