One man dead, one injured following shooting Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood: police

Neighbors shocked after one dead, one injured from shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One man was killed and another was injured following a shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington Friday afternoon.

"We never ever in 50 years had anything like this. Nothing," one neighbor said.

Surveillance video captured the moment masked men held two people at gunpoint and walked them down the 2300 block of East Harold Street. In the video, you can see a gun pointed at one of their backs.

Police said a 20-year-old was killed after being shot in the head and neck. They also said a 19-year-old was shot in the leg and is in critical but stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

People who live nearby can't believe this happened on their block.

"I heard some feet ring running by my house very quickly and a little while after that I heard a lot of sirens," a neighbor said. "I actually went out the door and realized it was right here," she said.

Police could be seen looking at a video and interviewing witnesses. They said no weapon was recovered.

People who live in the area said this type of violence never happens on their street and the neighbors stick together.

"All the neighbors get long, they are very good to each other," one neighbor said.

"Everyone really knows each other here. There's great neighbors pretty much at every doorstep," another neighbor said.

Neighbors said they just want to help police and figure out what's going on, but in the meantime, still have a fear in the back of their minds.

"Scared that they might come back and do something more," one neighbor said.

Police are still looking for the people responsible. They have not released a motive.