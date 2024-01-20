23-year-old killed in crash with SEPTA bus in Philadelphia's Kensington section

Driver killed in crash with SEPTA bus in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say a 23-year-old man has died after running a red light and crashing into a SEPTA bus in Kensington Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 1 a.m. at Frankford and East Allegheny Avenues.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:17 a.m. and was driving a Mini Cooper.

Police say he was heading eastbound down Allegheny at a high speed when he ran the red light and crashed into the bus, which was heading north on Frankford Avenue.

Two passengers and a driver were on the bus, and no injuries were reported.

The identity of the deceased driver has not been released and details of the crash are still being released.

The police Crash Investigation Division is investigating.