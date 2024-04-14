Watch CBS News
21-year-old woman killed by drunken driver on I-95 northbound in Philadelphia: Pennsylvania State Police

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old woman was killed after her car was struck by a drunken driver on I-95 northbound in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania State Police said Sunday.

At around 2:41 a.m. Sunday, state troopers received a report of a vehicle driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-95 in Philadelphia. 

State police said as troopers were on their way to the scene, the intoxicated 44-year-old driver fatally struck another car head-on that was traveling northbound at the time. The driver killed in the crash was a 21-year-old woman, according to police. 

PSP took the 44-year-old driver to the hospital for injuries related to the crash. Officials said they are preparing charges to file against the driver. 

First published on April 14, 2024 / 4:26 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

