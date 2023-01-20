21 dogs removed from Lancaster County breeder's kennel: SPCA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than 20 dogs were removed from a property in Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania SPCA said.

The SPCA said 21 dogs were found living in unsanitary conditions at a breeder's kennel on a property on Cains Road in Gap on Thursday.

The animals were taken to the Philadelphia headquarters and will be available for adoption after receiving medical attention.

"It is important to remember that breeding facilities like this one still exist in Pennsylvania, with mother dogs and their puppies suffering in horrific conditions," Pennsylvania SPCA COE Julie Klim said in a news release. "While we have made many strides in the fight against animal cruelty, it is disheartening that the demand for puppies from breeders like this continues."

"We implore members of the public to consider adoption when searching for a new dog," Klim added. "But, if they must go to a breeder, please do the proper research to find a responsible breeder, always make sure you meet your puppy's mother and inspect their living arrangements, and report any abuse and neglect."

An investigation into animal cruelty and neglect is underway.