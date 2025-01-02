2024 tied for the warmest year on record in Philadelphia

Tracking 2 chances of snow that could impact Philadelphia area to kick off 2025

The year 2024 will be remembered for a lot of things, including just how hot it got in Philadelphia.

According to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, 2024 tied the record for warmest year in the city and surrounding area.

In a record weather event report posted on Jan. 2, the NWS said the average temperature at Philadelphia International Airport last year was 58.8 degrees, which ties the record set in 2012.

"The mean temperature of 58.8 degrees is 2.5 degrees above the normal mean temperature of 56.3 degrees," the NWS said.

The average high temperature in 2024 was 67.5, and the average low temperature was 50.2 degrees.

Temperature records for the Philadelphia region from the NWS date back to January 1874.

The NWS said the Reading, Pennsylvania, area, just northwest of the city, set a record for its warmest year.

Reading Regional Airport's average temperature in 2024 was 56.9 degrees, 3.2 degrees above the normal mean temperature of 53.7 degrees.