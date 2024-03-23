2024 Love Run Philly Half Marathon road closures, parking restrictions, public transportation

Runners take over Philadelphia streets Sunday for Love Run 2024

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The 2024 BMW Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon will draw more than 11,000 runners to city streets bright and early Sunday morning.

Legacy of Hope, a local nonprofit is the official partner of the 2024 Love Run Philly. The event has helped raise more than $750,000 for local Philadelphia charities and nonprofit organizations.

Event officials said more than $230,000 raised this year will go toward making sure Philly cancer patients and their families never go hungry or lack basic necessities.

While the run officially kicks off Sunday at 7:30 a.m., road closures will go into effect before race day even gets here. Here's everything you need to know about road closures, parking and public transportation for the BMW Love Run Philly Half Marathon.

Road closures for 2024 Love Run Philadelphia

Road closures for the 2024 Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon began Friday at 7 p.m. with MLK Drive, which will remain closed until Monday at 7 a.m.

Starting at 3 a.m. Sunday, the following roads will close down until approximately 1 p.m.:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 22nd Street to Eakins Oval

Eakins Oval from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Kelly Drive from Eakins Oval to Brewery Hill Drive

Around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, the remaining roads that are part of the Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon and 7k courses will close.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to Eakins Oval

16th Street from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to John F. Kennedy Blvd.

John F. Kennedy Blvd. from 16th Street to 20th Street

20th Street from John F. Kennedy Blvd. to Market Street

Market Street from 20th Street to 15th Street

Penn Square to Juniper Street

Juniper Street to Market Street

Market Street from Juniper Street to 6th Street

6th Street from Market Street to Arch Street

Arch Street from 6th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Brewery Hill Drive to W. Girard Avenue

W. Girard Avenue to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdown Drive to Sweet Briar Drive

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Falls Bridge

Black Road to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic to Memorial Hill Drive

Memorial Hill Drive to S. Concourse Drive

Roads will be reopened as they are serviced and cleared, organizers say. All roads in Center City are expected to be reopened by 11 a.m.

Parking restrictions

"Temporary No Parking" signs will be posted in connection with the road closures above from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Public transportation

The following SEPTA bus routes will be detoured Sunday beginning at 6 a.m. until approximately noon:

2, 4, 15, 16, 17, 23, 27, 31, 33, 44, 45, 47M, 61, 124 and 125

The following SEPTA bus routes will be detoured Sunday beginning at 3 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m.:

7, 32, 38, 43, 48 and 49

Buses will be detoured from their normal routes through the Center City area and Old City area.

You can also find an entire map of the Love Run on the organizers' website.