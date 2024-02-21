Students celebrate Philadelphia music teacher's ties to 2024 Grammy win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On any given night of the week in Philadelphia, you might stumble into a jazz club and catch Jasyn Brazoban captivating audiences with energetic trombone solos. But during the day, he's engaging third graders at George Sharswood Elementary School on South 2nd Street.

"He's an awesome teacher!" 8-year-old Fiona Kelley said.

Colin Cacciatore, another student, loves Mr. Brazoban's daily "Mystery Musician" — a well-behaved student Brazoban announces at the end of each class.

"You never know who it is," Cacciatore said.

One of the most exciting classroom events came in the form of some recent news: the live, gospel music recording Brazoban played on with Philadelphia native artist Tye Tribbett recently won a 2024 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album.

"I didn't expect to be a part of a Grammy Award-winning album, but here we are today," Brazoban said.

Brazoban said he wouldn't be where he is today if it weren't for his wonderful music educators, including Sean McCusker, who taught Brazoban starting when Brazoban was a sophomore in high school.

Sean McCusker (R) and Jasyn Brazoban (L) gig together and both teach music at Philadelphia Schools. Sean McCusker.

"From day one, I could see Jasyn was all in," McCusker said. "He loved playing the trombone; he loved being a musician."

Now, the two play alongside each other at gigs and teach alongside each other at the Philadelphia Public School District — the same district Brazoban attended when growing up. McCusker said that's as noteworthy as any award.

"He is doing all of this great work as a professional musician while serving the kids of Philadelphia," McCusker said. "It's a huge deal, and we should celebrate that."

Brazoban will receive an official certificate from the Recording Academy for his role as an official contributor to a Grammy Award. Until that comes in the mail, Brazoban has a large, congratulatory banner signed by all of his students.

Brazoban's band, The Chronicles, will be curating the Fusion Fest music festival March 16-17 at the Black Squirrel Club. Students from the Philadelphia Public School district will be featured, along with nine bands.