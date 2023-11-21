Lafayette College in Pa. hosting only vice presidential debate in 2024

EASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- A Pennsylvania college is hosting the only vice presidential debate in the 2024 election cycle.

Lafayette College in Easton will host the VP candidates on Sept. 25, 2024.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced the debate schedule on Monday.

The first presidential debate will be at Texas State University in September.

The next is at Virginia State University in early October, and the final debate will be held at the University of Utah on Oct. 9, 2024.

This is the first time Lafayette, a private liberal arts college with about 2,700 students, has hosted a debate.

President Nicole Hurd said there will be watch parties on campus and the debate will be incorporated into classroom assignments.

"Higher education, we are engines of opportunity, we are engines of democracy," Hurd said. "It's incredibly exciting to think about Lafayette being part of that process in 2024."

The debate will be held at the college's Kirby Sports Center. Details about the moderators and formats will be announced next year.

Election Day next year is Nov. 5, 2024.