Philadelphia's Election Task Force stepping up operations ahead of Election Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're one day away from the Primary Election, and Philadelphia officials are preparing for any and all problems at the ballot box. Mayor Jim Kenney says voter intimidation will not be tolerated.

The mayor made the announcement during a news conference Monday morning. He was joined by the District Attorney's Office, the City Commissioner's Office, Philadelphia police and the Election Task Force.

Kenney says the city's Election Task Force will make sure people casting their ballots can do so safely. He says the goal is to ensure every eligible Philadelphian is able to vote without harassment, intimidation, or violence.

"Loitering at polling places or drop boxes, trying to hinder or delay the election process, threatening or harassing poll workers or tampering with ballots or voting machines. Anyone who plans to obstruct the fair and free election will be held accountable," Kenney said.

Officials urge residents to call the District Attorney's Election Task Force Hotline at 215-686-9641 to report any issues related to voting.

Officials also say if you have a mail-in ballot that you have not mailed, you can place it into a ballot drop box. Several are placed around the city, including one outside of City Hall. You can view more drop-off locations here.