2023 Camden County Rocks Summer Concert Series schedule released

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) - The Camden County Rocks Summer Parks Concert Series is coming back for another year and the 2023 schedule has been released. It is said to be the largest collection of acts ever in the county's history, according to organizers.

The fun and free outdoor concert series was "carefully crafted," and aims to enliven and amplify the green spaces throughout the community, organizers said.

Sunset Jazz Series at Wiggins Park located at the Camden City waterfront. All concerts are on Monday nights starting at 8 p.m.

June 12 – Arrested Development

June 26 – Celisse

July 10 – Sheila E.

July 17 – New York City Gospel Choir

July 31 – Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

August 7 – Spyro Gyra

August 21 – The Urban Guerilla Orchestra

July 4, 2023, concert and festivities at Wiggins Park at the Camden City waterfront.

5 p.m. – Kickoff Tri-County Symphonic Band - Salute to America

6:30 p.m. – Tara Hendericks

8 p.m. – UB40

9:30 p.m. – Fireworks Spectacular over the Delaware River

Twilight Concert Series, at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken Township all concerts in the Twilight Series are on Thursdays at 8 p.m.

June 1 – Ferko String Band

June 15 – City Rhythm Orchestra

June 29 – Hanson

July 13 – Opera Philadelphia's Christmas in July

July 20 – Ruben Studdard Sings Luther Vandross

August 10 – Country on the Cooper Presented by 92.5 XTU

August 24 – Act to be announced

Sundown Music Series at Haddon Lake Park inside the McLaughlin-Norcross Memorial Dell Concert Venue in Haddon Heights. All concerts start at 7:30 p.m.

June 7 – Mutlu/Melissa Menago

June 21 – Samantha Fish ft. Jesse Dayton/ Julia Pratt

July 12 – Travel Lanes/Cloudbelly

July 26 – Don McCloskey/Daphne Ellen

August 2 – Aimee Mann/Jonathan Coulton

August 16 – Calexico/Sug Daniels

August 30 – Gabe Dixon/Sahara Moon

For more information, visit the Camden County website.