2023 Barefoot Country Music Festival kicks off in Wildwood, New Jersey

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Hotels are booking up down the shore and restaurants are expected to be packed this weekend in Wildwood as huge crowds hit the beach for the Barefoot Country Music Festival.

Gates open within the hour and millions of dollars will be pumped into the local economy.

The Barefoot Country Music Festival is adding more entertainment this year with more entrances on the boardwalk. It's transforming the sand in Wildwood into what will look like a small city between Morey's Piers.

"We love the entertainment that's nonstop, so we love to come here," Trisha Boots said.

Boots and her family and friends drove six hours from New England to New Jersey.

They are among the tens of thousands of people headed down the shore to hear big names like Blake Shelton, Lady A, and Kid Rock perform only feet from the ocean.

"We have a three-day festival and we added a fourth-day kickoff," Bob Durkin said.

An extra day means many businesses are now gearing up for one of the busiest weekends of the season.

"I was born and raised in the northeast before I went to Miami and when I heard Wildwood, I was like really how did it end up there, but it's just such a perfect match," Larry Rizzo said.

This is the largest outdoor country music festival in the northeast and this year organizers say they are partnering with the Philadelphia Eagles to make this a welcoming and fun experience for everyone.

Organizers say the festival is also helping raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation and this year a sensory activation vehicle will be parked nearby, offering a calm and quiet space for fans and families.

"So if you have someone in your family that has autism or a child with autism and there could be a concern, lights and music can trigger something there's a place for you to go for them to calm down and reset," Durkin said.

The festival kicks off Thursday night and runs through Sunday.