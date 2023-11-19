Watch CBS News
2023 AACR Philadelphia Marathon runners took the Ben Franklin Parkway by storm

By Jasmine Payoute, Kyle Burton

/ CBS Philadelphia

Runners hit the pavement Sunday morning for the 2023 Philadelphia Marathon
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Runners had a ton of anticipation and excitement as they took off Sunday morning in the 2023 AACR  Philadelphia Marathon. 

Our Jasmine Payoute was on the sidelines cheering on all of the runners as they hit the pavement on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. 

The runners in the green bibs kicked off the race first. They're classified as the fastest runners in the race. 

In the half-marathon Saturday, the fastest runners ran that race in about an hour. Some members of the green bib group were even anticipated to run the 26.2-mile race in just two hours. 

The marathon's course guides participants through Fairmount Park, the Schuylkill River and the city's historic district. 

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend has grown tremendously since the first race back in 1994. What started as a small local event with just 1,500 participants has become one of the top 10 marathons in the country. 

This year, the marathon weekend brought about 35,000 people together to run the half-marathon, the marathon, the 8K and the Nemours Children's Run.

