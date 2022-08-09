2022 on pace to be even deadlier year in Philadelphia than record-setting 2021

2022 on pace to be even deadlier than 2021 for Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 is on pace to be an even deadlier year in Philadelphia than last year, which itself was a record. Each death leaves behind a grieving community.

In Mount Airy, one of the victims is being remembered Tuesday evening.

"Innocent person, had nothing to do with the shooting," Tina Quinn said.

On this sweltering August day, thoughts of Alexis Quinn on what would have been her 25th birthday.

"She was like 'mom, if something ever happens to me, I don't want you all crying, I want you to party for me,'" Tina Quinn said.

Alexis Quinn and two others were left dead in the chaotic exchange of gunfire on South Street in early June. A total of 11 people were hit.

And yet, this mom who keeps her daughter's ashes in the living room of her Mount Airy apartment struggles to understand how Philadelphia could surpass its deadliest year ever.

Figures now show a losing battle as killings are up 4% over this same day last year.

"I've been hoping and wishing that it gets better. Stop the gun violence, which I don't think is gonna happen because it's getting worse. Each time you turn on the news, somebody is getting killed," Tina Quinn said.

Days like today are terribly bittersweet. Celebrating vitality and youth that's suddenly no more.

Tina Quinn says that South Street shooting feels like it was yesterday.

"Kind of terrible, because I'm trying to pretend that I'm happy, but once I go in the house I start crying and being emotional and sad and stuff," she said.