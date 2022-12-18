2022 Parade of Lights illuminates Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 2022 Parade of Lights illuminated Center City as the Jewish community gets ready to celebrate Hanukkah. Families across the Delaware Valley joined in.

The 2022 Parade of Lights is underway as cars outfitted with giant menorahs are making their way down the Ben Franklin Parkway. The parade ends at 5th and Market Streets where a festival is being held ahead of #Hanukkah. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/2pTHRhvbyB — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) December 18, 2022

A line of cars lit up the night and paraded down the Parkway.

The 2022 Parade of Lights kicked off Saturday and has become a tradition for many families.

"We came upon it five years ago and it was just a really fun event, so we thought why not … it's time to come down again," Diane Sharp said.

A line of cars outfitted with giant lighted menorahs moved down the Ben Franklin Parkway. It was a chance for families to celebrate before the Jewish festival of Hanukkah begins.

Yosef Lipsker came down from Berks County.

"It just brings the community together," Lipsker said. "Hanukkah is a holiday of lights and it's to bring the spirit of light not only physically, but spiritually."

The parade of lights rolled through Center City and ended at 5th and Market Streets where a giant menorah was lit and a festival kicked off to celebrate the Jewish holiday.

"It's really awesome to turn the music on and everybody is festive with latkes and donuts and sometimes you see people we haven't seen in a long time," Rabbi Levi Haskelevich said.

"Being here, feeling other Jewish people around it's really great," Irina Moyscyenko said. "The lighting is always amazing, the kids love the donuts, the magician, and the face painting."

The face painting and balloon animals were a hit.

Organizers with the Chabad of Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley say this was the largest parade they've ever had.

Hanukkah begins Sunday and continues through Dec. 26.