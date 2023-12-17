Watch CBS News
200,000 chickens die in fire at Delaware farm: fire marshal's office

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS ) – A fire in Delaware that killed about 200,000 chickens and caused an estimated $1 million in damage is under investigation, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal. 

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. Saturday at a large two-story commercial egg facility near 1800 Middleneck Road in Middletown, Delaware, according to the fire marshal's office. The Volunteer Hose Company of Middletown responded first to a brush fire in the area and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the facility, officials said.

No one was injured, and multiple fire companies from Delaware and Maryland responded to the fire, according to the State Fire Marshal, which is investigating.

