Man in custody after fatal shooting in Society Hill section of Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Society Hill section Sunday evening, according to police.

The man was shot multiple times in the torso at around 8:07 p.m. on the 24th floor of a building on the 200 block of Locust Street, police said.

Police brought the victim to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m., according to police.

A gun was recovered and a man is in custody, police said.