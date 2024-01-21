Watch CBS News
Man in custody after fatal shooting in Society Hill section of Philadelphia: police

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Society Hill section Sunday evening, according to police. 

The man was shot multiple times in the torso at around 8:07 p.m. on the 24th floor of a building on the 200 block of Locust Street, police said. 

Police brought the victim to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m., according to police. 

A gun was recovered and a man is in custody, police said. 

