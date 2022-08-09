20 Delaware firefighters heading to California to help battle McKinney Fire

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) -- Twenty Delaware firefighters trained to tackle wildfires are flying out west Tuesday afternoon. The team is hoping to lend a helping hand as wildfires scorch California.

They're headed to battle the McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest, near the border of California and Oregon.

This is the first assignment of the year for Delaware's wildfire crew. Their last trip was to Montana last summer to help fight the Harris Mountain Fire.

The team is expected to depart at 1 p.m.