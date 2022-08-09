Watch CBS News
Local News

20 Delaware firefighters heading to California to help battle McKinney Fire

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Delaware firefighters trained to battle wildfires heading to Northern California
Delaware firefighters trained to battle wildfires heading to Northern California 00:42

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) -- Twenty Delaware firefighters trained to tackle wildfires are flying out west Tuesday afternoon. The team is hoping to lend a helping hand as wildfires scorch California.

They're headed to battle the McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest, near the border of California and Oregon.

This is the first assignment of the year for Delaware's wildfire crew. Their last trip was to Montana last summer to help fight the Harris Mountain Fire.

The team is expected to depart at 1 p.m.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhilly.com.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 10:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.