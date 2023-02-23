Watch CBS News
Local News

2-year-old among injured in Oxford Circle multi-vehicle crash: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Feb. 22, 2023 (PM)
Digital Brief: Feb. 22, 2023 (PM) 02:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving four cars in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section left multiple people injured, including a 2-year-old girl, police said Wednesday night. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Devereaux and Castor Avenues at about 9 p.m.

Police said the 2-year-old girl is in stable condition at the hospital. A 32-year-old woman was transported to the hospital after being entrapped, and a man in his 20s was taken to Einstein Medical Center, according to authorities. They're both in stable conditon. 

Police said everyone remained on the scene. 

First published on February 22, 2023 / 10:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.