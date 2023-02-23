2-year-old among injured in Oxford Circle multi-vehicle crash: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving four cars in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section left multiple people injured, including a 2-year-old girl, police said Wednesday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Devereaux and Castor Avenues at about 9 p.m.

Police said the 2-year-old girl is in stable condition at the hospital. A 32-year-old woman was transported to the hospital after being entrapped, and a man in his 20s was taken to Einstein Medical Center, according to authorities. They're both in stable conditon.

Police said everyone remained on the scene.