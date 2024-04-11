2 women join forces with gun safety classes for children and parents in Philadelphia's Spring Garden this weekend

Two women team up to offer gun safety classes for kids and parents in Philly's Spring Garden

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two women are coming together to provide a solution to gun violence through education.

Onori Ajong and Benzii Diaz are joining forces to provide accident prevention and gun safety classes to children and their parents this weekend. The event is called See Us At The Range.

Families will learn the proper way to handle and store a firearm by using safety gear and practice guns. They'll also teach them about firearm laws.

For children ages 5 to 18, the class is free. For adults, registration is $100, which will support efforts to provide gun safety training.

"We're going to teach them what to do if they're at a family member's house, if they're walking to the store, they're at school and they see an unsecured weapon," Ajong said. "They're going to be trained on what to do so they don't hurt themselves or another person."

Ajong started the firearm instruction company Girls Day At The Range seven years ago after she said she had to defend herself during an attempted home invasion.

"They were coming through my window and 911 was on the phone and they couldn't save me at that time," Ajong said. "I had to save myself. I had to be my own first responder and the hero in my own story."

Diaz also used her own experience as a survivor of domestic minor sex trafficking to start her nonprofit, See Us.

"I'm doing more than just sharing my story," Diaz said. "I'm empowering the community by showing them what survivorship looks like after surviving. You start to live, you start to give back, you start to see and hear the power of your own voice."

They both hope to provide practical resources and open conversations to specifically educate communities of color.

"We know this is happening, but we're breaking the stigma and it's OK," Diaz said. "That's what needs to come together is the action along with the conversation."

About 20 kids and their parents are expected to attend.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday at The Gun Range in Spring Garden.