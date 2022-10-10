2 vehicles struck by gunfire on I-95 over weekend: State police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Over the weekend, two vehicles were struck by gunfire on I-95 in Philadelphia, police say. One victim was hospitalized.

Police say a car was struck by gunfire on Saturday around 8:30 p.m. on I-95 near the Girard exit. The driver and his girlfriend were traveling south when a driving maneuver led to an argument with the driver of a white Dodge Durango.

The driver of the Dodge pulled up to the victim's car and fired one round, striking the victim's vehicle, police say. The shooter then fled the scene.

The victim drove off to the nearest police station and reported the incident. Authorities did not release any information on the condition of the driver and his girlfriend.

Philadelphia police are now searching for a white Dodge Durango with dark-tinted windows.

On Sunday morning, another vehicle was struck by gunfire on I-95. Police say the driver was injured in this incident.

He was traveling southbound around 3 a.m. and attempted to exit at Walt Whitman when a dark grey Ford Explorer/Expedition with tinted windows fired multiple rounds with automatic weapons at the victim's vehicle, officials say.

The Victim suffered was shot at least three times to the lower extremities. He was able to stop the car and was transported to Thomas Jefferson Hospital by a private vehicle. He is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is urged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police's Criminal Investigation Unit at (215) 452-5280.