2 teens shot in Philadelphia overnight

Philadelphia police trying to solve shooting of two teenagers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot and taken to a hospital Friday morning, according to police.

Both are now in stable condition.

Now police are trying to figure out what led up to this shooting.

Police were called a little before 1:30 a.m. Friday. When they got to 24th Street and Ridge Avenue, they say they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

There was a 16-year-old who was shot in the arm and an 18-year-old who was shot multiple times, including in the back.

A few blocks away, at 24th and Jefferson Streets, police found five spent shell casings. They believe that's where the shooting took place.

Officers also found a Hyundai sedan with a broken rear passenger window and the driver-side door wide open.

Police say it looks like someone was trying to hot wire it.

"The owner of the vehicle lived just a few doors away, and did hear gunshots while she was inside her property," Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"We're trying to see if these two incidents, the double shooting and this car that was being stolen, are related. We believe they are related, but we're trying to see just how related at this time," Small added.

The big unanswered question is who shot these two teenagers and why.

Police tell us there are multiple surveillance cameras in the area, so they're hoping at least one of them caught some of the ordeal and will provide them with some answers.