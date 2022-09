2 people taken to hospital after car crashes into Bustleton home

2 people taken to hospital after car crashes into Bustleton home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Two people were injured after a car crashed into a home in Philadelphia's Bustleton section on Monday. It happened on the 9600 block of Bustleton Avenue, just before 3 p.m.

The two people were taken to Torresdale Hospital with minor injuries.

No word on what caused the crash.