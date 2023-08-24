2 people killed in early morning fire in Burlington Township, NJ

2 killed in apartment fire in Burlington Township, NJ

2 killed in apartment fire in Burlington Township, NJ

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people were killed in an early morning fire in Burlington Township, New Jersey, officials confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia.

Emergency crews responded to the fire at Northgate Village Apartments off the Burlington Bypass around 3 a.m.

No one else was hurt.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.