Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people killed in early morning fire in Burlington Township, NJ

By Courtney Cherry, Jasmine Payoute

/ CBS Philadelphia

2 killed in apartment fire in Burlington Township, NJ
2 killed in apartment fire in Burlington Township, NJ 01:19

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people were killed in an early morning fire in Burlington Township, New Jersey, officials confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia.

Emergency crews responded to the fire at Northgate Village Apartments off the Burlington Bypass around 3 a.m.

No one else was hurt.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

First published on August 24, 2023 / 5:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.