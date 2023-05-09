2 people injured in fire in Florence Township, N.J.

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people are in the hospital after being rescued from their roof during a Tuesday morning fire in Florence Township.

The fire began just after 7 a.m. on West Third Street at a house that's split into separate apartments.

Jerome Littlejohn said he was sitting on his porch when he heard a woman screaming.

"I ran down, seen the side of the house was on fire, the right side of the house," Littlejohn said. "Told her to hold on, I have a ladder. I went back home, grabbed my ladder, but it wasn't tall enough to get above the roof obviously to help her, but it was tall enough for a police officer to get up there, hold onto her son who crawled out of the window."

"Lady was up on her roof, stranded. The house is on fire. Somebody's got to try to do something." | 2 people are in the hospital after being rescued from a roof during a house fire in Florence Twp. Coming up at 5:30 pm @CBSPhiladelphia, how a neighbor sprinted to action to help. pic.twitter.com/oGyqN1GYA5 — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) May 9, 2023

Florence Township firefighters soon arrived with bigger ladders to rescue the man and woman.

The man and the woman were taken by ambulance to the hospital. CBS News Philadelphia is working to get an update on their conditions.

The Red Cross said it helped a total of eight people from five families.

The Florence Township Fire Department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.