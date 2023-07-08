2 dead, 3 hurt in crash with construction vehicle in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a crash involving a parked construction vehicle that killed multiple people early Saturday morning in South Philadelphia.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. at Pattison and Penrose Avenues.

According to investigators, a car was driving at a high rate of speed and going the wrong way on Penrose Avenue, when it crashed into a parked front end loader, a kind of construction vehicle.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, and a passenger, a 29-year-old woman, were killed instantly upon impact, police said.

A 28-year-old female rear passenger was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition.

Two other rear passengers, whose ages were unknown, were taken to Jefferson University Hospital for treatment. There was no word on their conditions Saturday.

The investigation is active and ongoing with Crash Investigation Division.