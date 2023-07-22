Watch CBS News
2 NJ postal workers attacked during attempted robberies

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

VINELAND, NJ (CBS) -- Postal inspectors and New Jersey State Police are investigating two separate attacks on mail carriers.

The first attack happened on June 13 in the Bridgeton area. A bystander stepped in when a man assaulted a postal worker. 

CBS News Philadelphia acquired video of a separate attack that happened on July 3 in Vineland.

Officials say the carrier was sprayed with bear spray in an attempted robbery. 

"This is something we take as our top priority keeping our carriers safe while they're on their route trying to do their job. And you know these suspects will be called out. And when they are it's a federal crime. And it's punishable up to 25 years in jail," said Alex Sylvester of the United States Postal Inspection Service.

There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of these attackers. 

If you have any information about this incident contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement."

